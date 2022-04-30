After weeks of heartbreak, actress Gloria Sarfo is finally laying her late mum to rest at the Akyem Osiem cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The pre-burial service for the late Madam Ophelia Yeboah is underway Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park.

She passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram.

”Is this how it feels to lose your mother,” she had written. “Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame . God, I Prayed!!! I begged you to save my mother!!!. I Prayed I Prayed I Prayed! WHY,” she said.

Emotional scenes from the burial service have emerged on social media. The distraught actress is inconsolable.

Watch video below