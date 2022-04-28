Actress Gloria Sarfo has taken to social media to beg her fans and followers for prayers.

The grieving actress said she is having overwhelming mental distress few days to her mother’s funeral.

Miss Sarfo took to her Instagram page to make her passionate appeal and shared crying emojis.

She wrote: I need your prayers right now 🙏😭🙏. A lot running through my mind at the moment 🤦‍♀️. Not pleasant thoughts, I’m scared😫😫😫😫😫

Gloria Safo prior to this post had said she has sleep disorder following the sudden demise of her beloved mother on February 11, 2022.

She called on Jesus to bring her comfort as she is sinking in heartache.

Her mum, Mama Ophelia was a Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor of City Temple International.

Her post which has stirred mixed reactions from her fans social media. Her colleagues in the creative arts industry have also commiserate with her.