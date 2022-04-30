The Mobile Money Agents Association, has called on agents across the country, to comply with the implementation of government’s 1.5%, which will take off on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

In a statement issued on April 30, Association urged its members to continue to educate the general public on the new tax initiative as it will “help restore confidence in and continuous usage of the platform to facilitate all financial transactions”.

The statement, which was issued by the Associations’ General Secretary, Evans Otumfour, further disclosed that, deposits, withdrawals/cashouts and savings on momo wallets will not be affected by the new tax policy.

The Association also reiterated that, “agents have no hand in e-levy charges or collection hence customers are not to pay any e-levy charges to Agents”.

In conclusion, the Association urged its members to ensure a smooth implementation of the policy, as it strives to champion their interest.

“Management highly appreciates the long standing challenges facing Agents in the business and would take steps at remedying as soon as discussions on e-levy settle.

We call on Government to intensify education on the e-levy scope through a nationwide in-person engagement”, the statement ended.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has announced its decision to commence the operationalization of the E-levy from May 1 in a modified-phased approach.