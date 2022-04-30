Actress Gloria Sarfo was inconsolable after she filed past the mortal remains of her late mother.

The actress is seen crying uncontrollably with some family members consoling her while her mother laid in state.

The event took place on Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

ALSO READ:

Some of her colleagues in the movie industry attended the event to show their support for Gloria Safo.

They managed to put a smile on Gloria Safo’s face when they took a selfie together.

Madam Ophelia Yeboah died on February 11, at age 66. Although Gloria broke the news on Instagram, she did not reveal what caused her mother’s death.