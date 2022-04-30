Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye has credited her husband, Hopeson Adorye for her good command of the English language.

“I learn in my home. My husband is a professional teacher so he teaches me in the house. When I find it difficult to pronounce any word, I ask my husband to teach”, Empress Gifty Osei said in an interview.

Aside her husband, she said her children also help improve her English language.

“My eldest daughter grooms me; when I go for interviews, she listens and corrects my mistakes” Empress Gifty added.