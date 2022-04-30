Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye has credited her husband, Hopeson Adorye for her good command of the English language.

“I learn in my home. My husband is a professional teacher so he teaches me in the house. When I find it difficult to pronounce any word, I ask my husband to teach”, Empress Gifty Osei said in an interview.

ALSO READ:

Aside her husband, she said her children also help improve her English language.

“My eldest daughter grooms me; when I go for interviews, she listens and corrects my mistakes” Empress Gifty added.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR