The wedding of one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo is still the talk of town.

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo tied the knot with Kwabena Jumah, the son of GIHOC Distilleries CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The wedding was graced by dignitaries including Nigerian business mogul and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Apart from the top dignitaries at the wedding, Edwina’s sense of fashion is still trending on social media.

A video of the kente dress Edwina wore for her traditional wedding has gone viral.

The dress shared on Instagram by her fashion designer, Pistis Ghana had pieces of peacock feathers beautifully attached it.

According to Pistis, the peacock feathers, 500 in number, were handmade.

The designer described it as bespoke ruffled kente which was specially made for the President’s daughter.