Our family is not in support of his actions - Yul Edochie's elder brother

The elder brother of Yul Edochie has revealed that their family is not in support of the actor’s decision to marry a second wife and father a child with her.

According to Uche Edochie, the family advised him not to go through with his plans, but he ignored them.

“Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right,” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Uche Edochie stated that it is unfortunate his first wife, May, has been roped into this.

She did not agree to a polygamous marriage with Yul Edochie when they tied the knot, he wrote, adding that the current situation is not fair to her.

“So I feel for Mary…My family are not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?” he quizzed.

This comes days after Yul Edochie surprised many fans and followers when he revealed on Instagram, that he had married another woman and they share a son.

Reports indicate that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin met on a movie set.

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

The announcement did not sit well with his first wife, with whom he has been married, for nearly 18 years and shares four children with.

Some fans, who sympathised with May, chastised the actor for having kids with another woman.

Yul and May Edochie Credit: Instagram/@mayyulEdochie

Meanwhile, Uche Edochie believes that his brother does not deserve the condemnation he is facing now explaining that if a Muslim had married a new wife, the world would not have made a whiff about it.

He stated that “maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans.”

Uche also added that people should also not be too quick to judge the actor, especially since women throw themselves at actors all the time it gets “suffocating”.

“If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse,” he added.