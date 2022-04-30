Rodrygo claimed two goals as Real Madrid eased past Espanyol 4-0 at the Estadio Bernabeu to win their 35th La Liga title.

Any early nerves were put to bed after Rodrygo gave Madrid the lead with a glorious shot into the bottom right corner on the half hour mark, only for the Brazilian to double his tally minutes later.

Marco Asensio converted a third in the second half before Karim Benzema struck his 26th league goal of the season to seal the win.

Rodrygo’s heroics helped Real Madrid claim their second La Liga in three years, while Espanyol remain in thirteenth, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Los Blancos will now look to Wednesday night when they face Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final, with Pep Guardiola’s side 4-3 ahead after last week’s bruising encounter.