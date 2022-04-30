Just like every mother, Mary Amoah Kuffour was overjoyed when her doctor broke the news about her pregnancy to her 19 years ago.

She anxiously waited for the birth of her child who happened to be a girl without knowing how this was going to change her life completely.

This is the story of a special needs teacher and a mother of a 19-year-old lady with autism, Nana Yaa.

Nana Yaa’s journey on planet earth began on 17th April 2003, at 1.16 pm through a caesarean section.

But Madam Mary did not immediately see her beautiful girl after birth. She was told the baby was in the Intensive care unit (ICU) due to fetal distress during the delivery process.

She was eventually discharged after five days but was hit with the unexpected news that she was going home without the baby.

Madam Mary said she decided to stay at a place closer to the hospital to monitor her baby.

After 14 days, she said Nana Yaa was discharged which brought relief to the family.

Madam Mary said her baby grew beautifully until age three when something unusual was noticed about her.

Instead of speaking about something she wanted, she said Nana Yaa would rather pull whoever is around towards it.

Even more worrying, Madam Mary said is her penchant to stare at her fingers for hours.

The distraught mother revealed that, aside seeking medical help, she also went to prayer camps to seek divine interventions.

It was when Nana Yaa was six years, a friend told her Nana Yaa’s condition could be autism.

Even though they denied it, doctors confirmed that indeed, her child had autism.

“I felt heartbroken, disappointed and cried my heart out! I experienced the worst of the “why me syndrome” and wondered what people would think and say about me,” she told Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe in an interview on M’ashyse3.

Despite the difficulty, Madam Kuffour said she decided to focus on the brighter side of life.

She has been able to train Nana Yaa and other children with special needs to be accepted in society.

The proud mother has also establish her own foundation and centre; Klicks Africa Foundation where she trains and nurtures children and adults with special needs.

Madam Kuffour also has a Facebook page where she creates awareness about autism.