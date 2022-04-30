Listeners of Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM have shared harrowing stories of abuse they experience while growing up.

The distraught adults told stories of how they have been scared for life due to the torture they endured from family members on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

A man shared how he was abuse by her guardians following the death of his parents. Another also shared how his wife now has permanent head injury due to abuse.

The listeners told their sad stories after Adom FM aired a story of how a basic school teacher, Helena Serwaa who is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly dipping the hand of a 9-year-old girl in hot water for stealing her GH¢2.

Both hands of the victim, Stephanie Nketiah Forkuo have been severely burnt by her guardian for the alleged petty theft.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Goaso in the Ahafo region.

According to reports, the husband of the suspect adopted the girl from her parents to put her in school.

Broken by this sad story, listeners who suffered similar abuse called into the show to share their experience.

Yaa from Kasoa shared how her uncle’s wife beat her for not taking good care of her children.

“She asked me to kneel down in front of a window and beat me mercilessly. I am 49 years now but I can’t forget it”, she cried.

Others now living abroad also shared their distressing ordeal.

Play attached audio for more

Meanwhile, a clinical psychologist at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital, Edwin Boakye Yiadom cautioned against childhood abuse.

He revealed that, it has lasting psychological effects and destroy the self-confidence of children.

Mr Boakye Yiadom added that, a lot of antisocial behaviour in society is due to such abuses.