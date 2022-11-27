Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has made her first public appearance after months of allegations of battling a mental health breakdown.

It would be recalled that the veteran thespian once made headlines over an alleged mental breakdown which made her delete all her Instagram content.

Six months later, Genevieve Nnaji made a public appearance where she spoke to delegates at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) in Abidjan.

The accomplished actress gave a speech on the importance of the film industry to development in Africa.

Following the event, Genevieve also shared a picture of herself on the same outfit she wore to the event on her Instagram story.

Watch video below: