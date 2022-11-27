Nigerian actor Davido has made his first appearance after going on a hiatus following his son’s death.

The singer was spotted with his family and friends on Sunday morning as they prepare for the inauguration of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the next governor of Osun state.

He was in high spirits as he had an interaction with his uncle, and he was subsequently seen in the company of his crew members at the venue’s premises.

Davido has publicly declared support for his favourite uncle, Ademola Adeleke, and joined his campaigns and rallies against some candidates his colleagues were rooting for.

Following his uncle’s landslide win, the inauguration ceremony has been held to usher him into office.

Davido was accompanied by Chioma who was running away from the cameras during the family photoshoot.

However, she was invited by Davido’s father to join the rest of the Adeleke gurus as they collectively smile for the cameras.

Netizens have thanked their stars for having a glimpse of the superstar and even so to see him smile wild.