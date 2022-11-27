There was commotion when a thigh vendor in Zimbabwe’s Zhombe region was bitten by a snake while having an intimate moment with a client in the bush.

The thigh vendor whose identity has been protected, has been admitted to the hospital after suffering the mishap near Joel Shopping Centre.

According to the state-owned daily The Chronicle, the lady of the night negotiated with a client for a quickie.

However, the pair opted to carry out their deed in the nearby bush. While in the middle of the act, the lady of the night was bitten by the snake.

She was later rushed to Zhombe Mission Hospital, where she was admitted. The thigh vendor is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident was confirmed by the traditional leader, Chief Weight Ndabezinhle Gwesela.

“It is true there was a woman who was bitten by a snake while having sex with a man in the bush. I heard the reports, and I am told she is now recovering at the hospital,” said Chief Gwesela.

The Chief also lamented how many women and young girls in the area have been forced to resort to sex work and other vices to escape the biting hunger affecting the area.

“What is worrying is these girls will be working for as little as a dollar or even a plate of sadza. It is happening as people are facing hunger. So, they will be trying to make quick money thereby risking their lives.

“The situation is bad in Zhombe and it has pushed many girls into prostitution and early marriages. The situation is forcing girls to turn to immorality. As you are aware this is a gold-rich area and the illegal gold panners are now taking advantage to lure the young girls with money.”