Suspected armed robbers invaded a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Johannesburg, South Africa while the pastor was preaching.

The incident took place at the church located two streets from Noord Taxi Rank on Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022.

According to Harare Live, the six gunmen disguised themselves as visitors and, as the service began, they drew their weapons and ordered the pastor and the entire congregation to sit down.

The visibly shaken pastor complied with the robbers while the church camera captured the incident.

Snippets of the released video captured the pastor preaching on the need for God’s direction when one has to pursue an appointment when the gunmen erupted the church into chaos.

The video captured the unseen men cocking their guns while the visibly shaken pastor managed to sit, as instructed by the men.

Noises were also heard from the obviously agitated congregants.

Local reports indicate that the robbers made away with phones, wallets, and tithe money.

Watch video below: