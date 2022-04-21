Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, shut down Owerri with her star-studded wedding on April 19 and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji’s absence was noticed.

Controversial Nollywood star, Uche Maduagwu, highlighted Genevieve’s absence with a post on his social media page as he called out the actress.

According to him, Genevieve not showing up for Rita’s wedding is Nollywood drama.

Uche also added that Rita would have turned up for Genevieve if roles were reversed.

Taking to his caption, Maduagwu continued to put the actress on blast and noted that whatever she celebrates is what she will attract.

He added that if Genevieve wants to smell marriage, then she should attend people’s weddings or at least congratulate them on social media.

“Even if you no do am as colleagues, do am as sisters from the same state, even if you dey busy that you can not be there physically, wetin e go cost you to post a congratulatory message on social media?”