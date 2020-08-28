Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has replied a fan who recently accused her of being a marijuana smoker.

The beautiful actress had earlier taken to her Twitter page to share an adorable photo of herself rocking big googles.

After she shared the photo, her fans immediately took to the comment section of her post to shower compliments on her over her beauty and elegance, despite her age.

However, amongst the comments, one particular comment which drew attention, suggested that the actress takes weed.

The user, who goes by the name Oyebade, wrote: “I’m so sure you smoke weed Genny.”

Reacting to his comment, the actress wrote, “WT”, with laughter emojis.