Famous Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has revealed why she is still bachelorette.

Speaking in an interview, the Director of acclaimed Lion Heart movie said her fear of being divorced after getting married is her reason for staying single.

According to her, she desires to stay married for a very long time.

“If I get married, I really want to stay married and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner,” she said.

“It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive,” she added.