Actress Nadia Buari decided to post a hilarious video on social media which fans can’t keep calm over.

The video featured the actress and her mum, Cabby Buari serve mother and daughter goals.

An attempt by the award-winning actress to pull a plank on her mum went wrong as her mum failed to fall for it as expected.

Miss Buari collapsed on the floor but her mum looked on unperturbed and went about her chores and even asked her to get up.

The disappointed daughter asked why her mum reacted lightly to the situation and wondered if it will be the same if she genuinely collapsed.

Posting the video, she captioned it “Mother 4 sale”, which has left many laughing uncontrollably with several comments.

Watch the video below: