Former Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has described former Central Regional Chairman and suspended member of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, as a “Judas” in the party.

Heaping curses on him, she said: “Allotey and his family members will suffer greatly” for his betrayal.

She added that the opposition party is glad he has shown his true colours at this particular time.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Madama Desoso cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to keep an eye out in its “relationship” with him.

“The NPP should be very careful about Allotey Jacobs. This is not the first time, he (Allotey) has denied his party. I think when former Vice President Ekow Ackaah broke away from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs left to join him and later came back. So this is not the first time he is doing this.

“What Allotey should be mindful of is that he may not reap the repercussions of his actions now but his family or his children will suffer for this act of singular selfishness,” she said.

“When he became Central Regional Chairman he reduced our seats from 17 to 4 . . . Allotey Jacobs is a Judas . . . we thank God . . . he started a long time ago,” she said.

She, however, remained hopeful of the NDC winning the 2020 general election.