Suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has broken his silence following his withdrawal from all media platforms.

Uncle Allotey, as he is widely known, came back with a prediction on the winner of the 2020 election.

His appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen shook many as it was least expected and he seized the moment to blow issues out of his chest.

He pointed out he will be surprised if the flagbearer of the main opposition party, John Mahama wins the 2020 elections.

According to him, the flagbearer and the NDC as a party do not have what it takes to win the elections, adding they won the 2012 election out of sympathy following Atta Mills’ death.

“Looking at what is going on, it will come as a surprise to me, when they had their chance, they messed up. Don’t take New Patriotic Party for a joke; if they are building the party, I will see it and you can’t build the party without the Founder,” he said.

He was optimistic the Akufo-Addo-led government had done enough of good works that warrant another term.

He made reference to factories that have been set up, particularly in the Central region under the 1D1F programme of the government.