Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has finally decided not to appear on any political discussion programme on radio stations including Peace FM after he was suspended by his party.

“I decided that today I will not come. I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you. Peace FM is part of my success, what happened last week I still don’t understand. Those I started politics with in the 70s called and spoke to me and so I came to the conclusion that I won’t come. I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi),” he said.

He said “I had a vision of late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills and he warned me in that dream and so I won’t go on any radio station to speak.”

Mr Jacobs, who now describes himself as a social commentator, was suspended from the NDC on May 6, 2020 based on what it described as ‘his consistent anti-party conduct’.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC said though he will grant interviews on radio and TV stations when called upon, he will be absent from studio panel discussions.

Mr Jacobs, who was expected to be in the studio of Peace FM, said “it cannot be that because of one man, a whole political party will boycott your show.”