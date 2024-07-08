Former President John Mahama has criticized President Akufo-Addo for his silence on the deaths of eight citizens during the 2020 elections, pledging to provide adequate compensation to their families if re-elected.

Speaking at a media encounter at Kempinski Hotel on Sunday, July 7th, Mahama expressed his dismay at the lack of investigation or acknowledgment from the current administration regarding these tragic incidents.

“Eight of our citizens died for no reason, and the president has made no attempt to address this or initiate an investigation,” Mahama stated. “We will follow up and compensate the families adequately.”

He also addressed the Ashaiman incident, where a soldier’s death led to widespread brutality against the local community. The NDC flagbearer condemned the actions taken by security forces and emphasized the importance of protecting citizens’ rights.

“The Ashaiman brutality shouldn’t have happened. A soldier was killed, and because of that, an entire community was subjected to brutality. This should never have happened. I put out a statement condoling with victims and asking them to exercise patience,” Mahama said.

He underscored his belief in the role of security forces to protect citizens rather than oppress them. “I believe the security services stand for security, but they should know that taxpayers’ money should not be used to brutalize citizens.”

As Ghana approaches the December 7 general elections, Mahama’s comments highlight his commitment to addressing past injustices and ensuring accountability within the government.

His pledge to compensate the families of the deceased and his criticism of the current administration’s handling of security issues reflect his broader campaign message of justice and transparency.

