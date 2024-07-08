Former President John Mahama has vowed to recover any public funds misused in the construction of the National Cathedral if he returns to office.

Speaking at a media encounter on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, Mahama criticized the misuse of public funds under the guise of building a religious monument.

“Building the house of God is something we should all support. I have personally contributed to my church, but I do not condone stealing in the name of God,” Mahama stated. “This is precisely what has happened with the National Cathedral.”

Mahama noted that some members of the Board of Trustees have resigned and called for a forensic audit of the project. “They are demanding a forensic audit because this was someone’s personal promise to God, and we were assured that no public money would be used. However, some public funds have indeed been spent on it,” he explained.

He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency, insisting that those responsible for any financial misconduct must be held accountable.

“These matters must be thoroughly investigated, and a forensic audit must be conducted. Any misappropriated funds must be refunded,” Mahama asserted.

As Ghana prepares for the December 7 general elections, Mahama’s pledge to scrutinize the National Cathedral project underscores his commitment to fiscal responsibility and anti-corruption measures.

