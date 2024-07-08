Former President, John Mahama has declared his commitment to impartially address corruption allegations if he returns to office.

He asserted that he would not shield any culprits from investigation, including his own appointees.

During a conference with journalists on Sunday, the NDC flagbearer emphasized that his approach to governance has evolved, and he will no longer adopt a lenient stance when it comes to corrupt activities.

“I can assure you, if you believe that I was imbued the father-for-all syndrome, it’s been exorcized. And it’s been exorcized because it is a demand by the people of Ghana.”

“The people of Ghana are asking for accountability, and we must create a situation where everybody who agrees to serve must know that he will be held accountable to the people,” he said.

The former President also recounted efforts made during his administration to recover funds from state agencies.

“We retrieved monies from state agencies, so the track record is there,” he asserted.

He reflected on his previous tenure as President, citing the controversial GYEEDA (Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency) report as evidence of his dedication to combating corruption.

“Some of the people involved [in GYEEDA case] went to court to restrain the Attorney General, and the court processes took forever. There were others where there was the prosecution of my own colleague and friend, Abuga Pele. The Attorney General put him before courts, and he was jailed. It was recently that President Akufo-Addo granted him amnesty,” he added.

“So the will to fight corruption was there,” Mahama stated, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in government.

Earlier, he chastised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as an unprecedented level of corruption.

According to him, the manner in which the Akufo-Addo-led administration runs the country leaves much to be desired.

“What we have now, obviously never and should never be a yardstick for governance. My goal is to launch a renewed fight against corruption,” he said on Sunday.

