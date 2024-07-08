The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has affirmed that his government is not opposed to the proposed Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.

The bill aims to codify the Free SHS policy into law and ensure its implementation by all successive governments.

During a press engagement on Sunday, July 7, Mr Mahama stated that he is in support of any bill that seeks to improve education in the country.

“I support any bill that will improve our education—to make it sustainable, to afford quality education for our children. So yes, any bill that would achieve this is something that I will support,” he said.

His comment follows the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s accusation that the Minority in Parliament opposes the proposed bill.

According to him, their posture does not show that they are committed to the bill while raising issues that there are provisions in the constitution.

He highlighted that while the constitution includes provisions for Free SHS, they are aspirational, therefore enacting a law is necessary to regulate the policy effectively.

Although Mr Mahama has not yet reviewed the proposed bill, he emphasized the importance of stakeholder consultation.

He expressed confidence that once the Cabinet approves the bill, it will be referred to the appropriate parliamentary committee for proper stakeholder engagement.

Mr Mahama also praised the integration of junior high school (JHS) and senior high school (SHS) as a “fundamental move.”