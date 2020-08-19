The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has appointed Ransford Abbey and two others to put together a Strategic Business plan for the association on the contribution of football to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The three-member Adhoc Committee would be working with two Consultants for the completion of the project.

The committee would be chaired by Mr Abbey with George Amoakoh and Frederick Acheampong to serve as members.

The three Council members would work closely with the two consultants to ensure the completion of the projects and advice the Executive Council on an execution plan.

The first consultant, Ben Gustave Barth has a vast experience in management consulting, investment banking and commercial banking.

He is expected to work with the Committee to produce a four-year Strategic Business Plan for the federation, while Paul Rex Danquah, a Management Consultant with a background in Research and Public Analysis will document on football’s contribution to Ghana’s GDP.

The contribution of football to the Economy of Ghana is an area that has not been documented in the past but the setting up of this committee would work with the consultant to give the football industry a fair idea of how much the sector contributes to Ghana’s economy on annual basis.

On the other hand, the other consultant is expected to advice the GFA on a four-year Business Development Plan typically focused on the federation’s short to mid-term objectives with an outlook on the long-term goals of the Association and the strategies for achieving them.

The Committee and the two consultants have three months to submit their first draft to the Executive Council.