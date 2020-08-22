Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said he supports the One-District-One-Factory initiative of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Jacobs, speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM, applauded the government for introducing the policy which has created numerous employment opportunities for the people of Central region and Ghana at large.

He said if given another four years, he NPP will make Ghana look like paradise.

If Nana Addo continues creating jobs like he is doing now, and Ghanaians should give him another four-year term he will turn Ghana into Paradise so I personally support his 1D1F policy.

As at now the government has commissioned two factories in the Central region which are the Ekumfi Pineapple and Fruit Juice Factory at Ekumfi Nanaben and Casa De Ropa factory at Gomoa Bewadze which have given the teeming youth in the areas jobs. The factories have employed both skilled and unskilled labour and over 400 local people have been employed. Indeed Ghana will turn into an industrialised nation and youth unemployment will be reduced, he added.