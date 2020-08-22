The New Patriotic Party (NPP), in its 2020 manifesto, has promised to build for Ghanaian artistes three recording studios in the country.

Delivering the NPP’s manifesto, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia explained that the move is to enhance activities of the creative industry.

The studios will be rented out to artistes but at cheaper rates compared to privately-owned studios.

The three studios, according to the Vice President, will be built in three centres namely; Tema, Kumasi and Accra.

The NPP in addition says it will set up the Creative Arts Fund to support the Creative Arts industry.