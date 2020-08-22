The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency financier for Asunafo North in the Ahafo region, Akwasi Banahene, has reportedly been shot dead by unidentified persons.

The incident was said to have occurred Friday night at Mim in his house.

Reports say the deceased was returning from work when the sad incident happened, according to his close associates.

The body has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital for autopsy.

Adom News’ reporter, Sulley Dramani, who followed the story, in an interview with Adomonline.com said though the family has reported the matter to the police, the police were yet to comment on the matter.