Traders, who deal in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia, are enjoying good sales in Cape Coast as the party launches its 2020 manifesto for the general election.

Some party members poured out in their numbers to buy the party flags, t-shirts, hats, handkerchiefs, wrist watches, necklaces and stickers.

Scores of traders are cashing on the increased activity in the area.

Check out some of the photos below: