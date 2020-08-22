The Second Lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia, just knows how to slay it effortlessly.

She was again absolutely stunning in her outfit during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto launch ahead of the upcoming December general election in Cape Coast.

Standing beside her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the beautiful mother never ceased to amaze the audience with her looks.

READ ALSO:

In the photos, she was seen wearing a beautiful white lace matching it with a red scarf and holding an NPP flag.

See photos below: