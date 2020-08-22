General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has revealed the names of people who worked on the NPP manifesto document for the 2020 general election.

Ahead of the launch, Mr Boadu said the drafting of the manifesto was supervised by the Vice Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the manifesto contains important policies that will help transform Ghana’s development.

Mr Boadu, therefore, lauded the Vice President, for his input in the manifesto and the team/committee that worked on the document.

“Please note that the Committee was chaired by Oboshie Sai Coffie, and includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama,” he said at the launch of the party’s manifesto.

The NPP is today, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast to outdoor its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general election.