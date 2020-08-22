On Thursday, August 20, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo began a two-day working visit of the Central region with visits to Elmina, Twifo Praso and Cape Coast.

Among others, the President cut the sod for the construction of a fishing harbour at Elmina; cut the sod for the construction of a bridge over River Pra; and inspected ongoing works at the Twifo Praso District Hospital, a project initiated and commenced under President John Agyekum Kufuor, which is currently 95%.

However, what caught attention was the nurses who welcomed the President by drinking a local fruit drink, Kalyppo in their hands as they wave at the President.

READ ALSO:

In a show of solidarity to then-candidate Akufo-Addo, many sympathisers across Ghana, prior to the 2016 election, started taking selfies with Kalyppo drink and posting it on their social media timeline.

Among those who capitalised on the campaign were Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, his wife and top echelons of the New Patriotic Party.

Pictures below: