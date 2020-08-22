Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has expressed her disappointment in Kwame A Plus for allegedly going around and telling people that he slept with her.

According to her, she expected a married man like A Plus to know better than allegedly going around to spread the news that he had slept with her.

In a video actress Boakye said she finds it strange that a grown man like A Plus will sleep with her and run to Kennedy Agyapong and tell him about it.

“People are raised differently in different homes. I don’t know why A Plus would sleep with me and go tell Kennedy Agyapong. If he goes around sleeping with ladies and telling others, that is his business,” she stated.

She added that on the issue of her ‘sugar daddy’ who is now known to the world as ‘Papa No’, she sees no reason to give away his real identity because it is a personal issue.

Watch video below:

Source: Yen