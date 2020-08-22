TV personality, Efia Odo has finally commented about her relationship with the Dancehall King, Shatta Wale.

In a report published by yen.com, she is reported to have said Shatta Wale is her ‘bestie’ and there is no way it can materialise into something else.

Her comments come after rumours went live on social media that she was dating Shatta Wale.

She said it will be inappropriate to mix pleasure with business, hence the reason they keep their relationship strictly professional.

She made this comment after a fan had proposed that should she marry Shatta Wale, United States singer Beyonce will perform at their wedding for free.

The TV personality, in response, wrote: We don’t muc personal with business.