Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, has been spotted posing with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The photo, which is currently trending on social media, was taken on Friday, August 21, 2020, when President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Ekumfi Fruit and Juice Factory in the Central region.

In the photo, Uncle Allotey, as he is affectionately called, was seen standing close to the President with his face mask almost covering his face as they pose for the cameras.

It was unclear what his mission was at the event.

