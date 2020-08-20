Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has attacked Prof Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working with Rawling’s book.

Mr Jacobs said he cannot fathom the real reason behind the attack on former President Jerry Rawlings’ personality.

“The people who are maligning Rawlings are the very people who were hailing Yes Sir, Yes Sir. You can hold a certain degree and become emeritus but someone will help you have a name, so if you malign him, then you are a hypocrite,” he fumed.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said Prof Ahwoi was part of a three-member musketeers group, who seek to get rid of people who don’t tow their line.

“I won’t mention names but some people have made themselves Godfathers of the parties; they are cabals and I call them the three musketeers who If you don’t tow their line they aim at getting rid of you,” he said.

He was of the conviction that the Ahwois have to be grateful to the Founder for making them who they are.

The book, titled ‘Working with Rawlings’, which chronicles some of the controversial decisions and noteworthy events that occurred during the reign of Mr Rawlings, has attracted the public eye following its release.

To many, the release was wrongly timed as it may affect the political fortunes of the NDC in the December polls.

However, to Mr Rawlings, there is nothing ill-timed about Prof. Ahwoi “serving dankwansere soup” at this time.

“He needed to knock down Rawlings to preempt the exposure that Rawlings’s book, ‘The Triumph of Evil’ promises to reveal about some of them,” he said in a tweet on Monday.