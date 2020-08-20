Ghanaian controversial musician, Barima Sidney, says he has been threatened with a lawsuit following the release of his ‘Papa No’ song.

The phrase, ‘Papa no’, has become popular on social media after actress Tracey Boakye used it repeatedly to describe a married man she claims she and musician Mzbel are in the same relationship with.

The popular musician, known for composing controversial songs, hooked unto it and made a song that described the activities of an unidentified man.

Though he did not mention any name in the song, the musician, speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, disclosed he had been threatened.

He pointed out it was probably because people have attached images to the song which has gone viral though the original music has no video.

He stressed he was careful not to mention any name because he had learnt his lessons over the years.

However, he has advised persons who are attaching the images of former President John Mahama to the song to stop.