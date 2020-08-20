Ghanaian actress and film producer, Tracey Boakye, and singer Mzbel have been going all out at each other for the past few weeks.

The two celebrities have been fighting on social media about their ‘Sugar Daddy’ they both refer to as ‘Papa No’.

‘Papa No’ has since been trending on social media with the latest being a photo of a new canned fish called ‘Papa No’.

The canned fish is suspected to have been introduced to the market during the heat of the Tracey Boakye and Mzbel saga.

The photo shows ‘Papa No’ boldly written on it. Perhaps manufacturers have decided to take advantage of the trending issue to make some money for themselves. Or some mischievous persons are behind the photo for political reasons.

The photo has attracted several comments from Ghanaians.