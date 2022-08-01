AFRICA Money, Donkomi and Enko Yie are songs Hiplife musician Barima Sidney had dissed previous regimes with when the going got tough for the country, but he has been unusually quiet in recent times despite the harsh economic conditions.

He is, however, serving notice he could spring a surprise with a song to highlight the current socio-economic issues when he gets the inspiration to do so.

According to him, he has kept quiet not because he is unaware of the challenges the country is going through, but he is yet to get the inspiration to come out with such a song.

Talking about his silence, Barima Sidney said: “I don’t just get up to do songs. I won’t if I don’t have the inspiration. I don’t just release songs because people want me to.

“It’s true, I need to say something, but I am waiting for the inspiration. Anything can happen anytime. I can come out with a song anytime. I am unpredictable.

“Secondly, I endorsed this administration. I admit that times are hard, but I still have hope that something good can be done. If the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a sinking ship, I won’t jump out, I will help them get out of the storm.

“I still have hope that they can turn things around,” he told the Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Barima Sidney also debunked the impression the government has bought his silence with a huge sum of money. ‘’No one has paid me to be quiet. I am unpredictable. Anything can happen at anytime.”

Moving away from political diss songs, Barima Sidney shared his thoughts on the current music scene, saying, “Due to social media, the world will get to hear of you when you put out something good.

“The young crop of artistes are doing very well. Look at Black Sherif for instance, he is all over the place on the international scene.

“The young musicians who have come up are really taking advantage of technology to do brilliant stuff, and it is good. I am really happy for them and proud of them. It tells you the abundance of talents the country is blessed with,’’ he stated.

Barima Sidney just returned from the United Kingdom where he performed at this year’s Party In The Park, and he gave his assessment of the show, Party In The Park is one of the biggest shows I have done in recent times.

“The likes of Camidoh, Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy and Darko Vibes were all billed to perform. Honestly, I was a bit ‘scared’ before I went on stage because I thought the fans there have forgotten about me, but when I stepped on stage I realised they had really missed me.

“It was really electrifying; Ofori Amponsah and KK Fosu were also there, and we had such an amazing time. It was really a spectacular show,’’ he said.

Barima Sidney released a song recently titled Putin, “I featured Screwface on the song, but we are yet to start serious promotion. We will soon,” he added.

