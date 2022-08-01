The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, on Friday graduated with a Masters Degree.

Photo credit: Abronye’s Facebook page.

This was in a colourful ceremony at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

Photo credit: Abronye’s Facebook page.

Mr Baffoe graduated with a Master of Science (MSC) degree in MSC in Energy Economics.

Photo credit: Abronye’s Facebook page.

Aside from this, Abronye is also a Certified Financial Crimes and Fraud Prevention expert from the Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA and holds a second-class upper degree in Law (LLB).