A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has expressed shock over how events turned out on Tuesday following the arrest of Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC.

According to Mr Adorye, all attempts to get Abronye bail proved futile despite calls placed particularly to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Abronye DC, who is the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, was arrested and detained by the Accra Regional Police on Tuesday.

This follows an invitation extended to him by the police to assist investigations over his claims that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup.

He was charged on two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct to breaches of peace.

But for reasons not clear, Mr Adorye explained Dr Dampare did not answer or return the numerous calls and text messages to him.

“At least we were expecting him to pick his calls and tell us a bail will not be possible. I don’t think he was in a meeting. It was just an equalisation to appease the NDC,” he claimed on Accra-based Okay FM.

Meanwhile, he was put before an Accra High Court on Wednesday where he was granted Gh100,000 bail with two sureties after he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.



