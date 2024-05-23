Hiplife musician, Sidney Kofi Ofori, affectionately called Barima Sidney has urged President Akufo-Addo to pay more attention to the concerns of Ghanaians in his final term.

He believes the President has done well, but should focus more on what people really need, especially in his last months in office.

Sidney believes if he had the chance to speak with the President, he would ask him to listen to the youth and everyone else and fulfill their needs.

He indicated that, though government has embarked on massive projects like interchanges, he said smaller projects like fixing a bridge could touch the hearts of residents in many communities

“If I were to meet President Akufo-Addo personally, my only request to him would be to listen more attentively and address the needs of Ghanaians. While he has achieved much and continues to do so, in his final months in office, it’s crucial for him to prioritize listening to the concerns of the youth and all citizens, thereby fulfilling the promises made.

“For example, while the government might be focusing on constructing large interchanges, there could be Ghanaians in communities who have been requesting the repair of a bridge for a long time without any action being taken. I believe that by paying attention to these seemingly small issues, the President can better serve the people and ensure their happiness” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

When asked if he regrets supporting Akufo-Addo during his campaign, he said no, because he loved his policies at the time.

Sidney also stressed the need for young people to join politics to express their opinions peacefully.

After composing back-to-back hit songs including ‘Tinana,’ African Money,’ ‘Apuskeleke,’ ‘Papa No,’ ‘Awuchie Kpongor,’ during the early 2000s, the musician went on a hiatus.

His last song, ‘Papa No’ exacerbated his situation, according to Barima Sidney, who claimed he received harsh criticism from industry players and social media users. Coming in the heat of the 2020 general elections in Ghana, many Ghanaians ascribed the song to ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Barima Sidney has returned with a new single titled ‘BBF,’ which he says is a way to console himself. The track features Kumasi-based rapper, King Paluta.

The ‘African Money’ hitmaker says he is back for ‘good’ and will refrain from composing politically inclined and controversial songs.

ALSO READ:

Fella Makafui arrested

Three killed, others injured in gory accident at Anyinasusu [Photos]