Ghanaian highlife artiste, Barima Sidney, says he was surprised when Kuami Eugene declined to feature on his popular ‘African Money’ hit song.

According to Sidney, the Lynx Entertainment signee approached him to remake his ‘African Money’ hit song that took over the airwaves since its release in 2011.

Sidney said he had to start chasing Kuami Eugene for the collaboration because he wasn’t responding to him days after the request.

Sidney, however, said when he approached Kuami Eugene’s manager, he said the remix won’t happen because the song is too political.

According to Sidney, what pained him the most was that he had had requests from music stars such as Magic System of Premier Gaou and Freddie Mieway but he declined until Kuami Eugene came through.

Sometimes you have to be careful doing a remix because it’s either you flop or not..… when you get the idea you don’t rush into it… but Kuami Eugene approached and I bought into his idea, he explained on Bryt TV.

Now when you reach out to him then he will be running away. Finally, his manager told me that he is afraid because the song is political.

I asked him to do the beat and now it looked like I am the one chasing him. Sometimes people think we don’t wanna collaborate with these guys but when we tell you what happens behind the scenes, you will marvel, Sidney told the host.

