Level 400 UEW student dies after failed acrobatic move

A final year student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has died after a failed acrobatic move during wild jubilations.

Saani Majeed is said to have broken his neck while backflipping as part of a mini-performance while jubilating after writing his final exam.

Benjamin Oppong a friend and coursemate, who witnessed the ordeal, told Adom News that young Majeed, a gymnast, was actually the best in the field as far as UEW was concerned.

However, he added that backflipping is an exercise that can cause dizziness and requires brief rests, an essential he said the student failed to observe.

After successfully doing five backflips, he said the Physical Education student felt dizzy, but he proceeded to do two more, which led him to fall flat.

The 31-year-old is said to have been unresponsive after he broke his neck due to the failed acrobatic move. First aid was administered.

Benjamin continued that he was rushed to the Winneba Hospital where he spent three days before he was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital where he passed on.

The deceased was transported to Grupe, where he hails from, for burial in accordance with Islamic rite.

Mourning has taken over UEW as they remember their late colleague today, as he was billed to perform at a campus show.