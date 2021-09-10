A viral video has emerged showing underfire Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, having a discussion with striker Kwame Poku during the Ghana, South Africa match.

Though the exact words of coach Akonnor were not heard, sports fans have managed to put their own interpretation on them, with some suggesting that he was threatening the striker to score or face his wrath.

Some, however, said, he was just issuing a normal instruction to the striker.

The Black Stars suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana on Monday in the second Group G game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

A late second-half strike from forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane was enough to earn all three points for the host.

While coach Akonnor has come under intense pressure over the team’s poor performances, his man-management has also now come under the spotlight.

On the 60th minute, Kwame Poku, a former Asante Kotoko striker was introduced to the game.

However, a video that has gone viral on Twitter shows the coach having a discussion with the striker.

The 15-second clip, posted by Twitter user Evans Gyamera-Antwi, shows Akonnor calling Opoku, who had come on in the 60th minute.

Twitter user Evans Gyamera-Antwi put his own interpretation below:

Did you know C.K Akonnor warned Ghana striker Kwame Opoku to score a goal in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg or else…?



"MedƆ Nyame sɛ, w'anhyɛ goal…." pic.twitter.com/h2KV3VEx27 — Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) September 9, 2021

Calls for coach Akonnor’s dismissal have intensified after the recent international break in which the Black Stars picked up three points and scored one goal in matches at home against Ethiopia and away in South Africa.

His selections and in-game management have also been called into question with doubts already expressed over whether or not he is the right man to lead the Black Stars for the rest of the World Cup Qualifiers and at next year’s AFCON.

Meanwhile, some former Ghana internationals have jumped to the defense of coach Akonnor despite the Black Stars’ faltering results.