The Paramount chief of Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemuna, has apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the Oti Region’s inability to produce a parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in appreciation for the creation of the region.

“It is sad that the Oti Region could not produce even one parliamentary seat, but we apologise,” he said when addressing President Akufo-Addo during a meeting with some traditional authorities from the Krachi East Municipality, Krachi West, and Biakoye Districts in Dambai.

“That is the beauty of the democracy. Being an astute politician, I believe you will appreciate the dynamics of the issues,” he added.

Nana Besemuna, who promised the NPP a seat in the 2020 general election, said “… we can apologise and urge you to put this behind you and focus on the vision of your developmental agenda for the Oti Region.”

Nana Besemuna commended the government on its efforts to harness development in the region, listing construction of the Regional Coordinating Council, Health Directorate and road projects among others as evidence.

“There has been a fair spread of resources and regional offices. [The] feeder roads office is at Kete Krachi. Health Directorate at Worawora. Agric Department at Nkwanta. Education Service at Jasikan. NHIS at Kadjebi and Regional Coordinating Council and High Court at Dambai. These will not have happened without the creation of the region,” he said.

The Krachiwura, however, appealed for an enhanced utility supply to the region to end the drought of power and water supply to the region and urged the government to facilitate the construction of a bridge across the Oti River at Dambai.

In response, President Akufo-Addo lamented the failure of the NPP to win a parliamentary seat in the Oti Region but indicated that the outcome of the 2020 general election in the region would not compromise his development agenda for the Guan enclave.

“We couldn’t win a parliamentary seat in the 2020 election but we did our best in the presidential [elections] even though it was not enough. I urge you all to be reminded of the good things the government did for you and be appreciative.

“I have made the promise and I am going to see to it that it is done. I will make sure it (the Bridge) is my legacy for this region. We will do it; the bridge. As well as the Technical University. We will ensure they are done.” he added.