The younger brother of ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has passed on to eternity. He died on Sunday.

The death of Francis Kwame Nkrumah Baako was shared by the ace journalist on his Facebook page with many mourning with him.

Mr Baako took to his Facebook page to make the announcement with some pictures of his brother.

He wrote:

My brother, FRANCIS KWAME NKRUMAH BAAKO moves on. The family will cherish his memory. This is a really painful exit. REST WELL KWAME!! REST IN PERFECT PEACE!!!

That’s him! My younger brother, FRANCIS KWAME NKRUMAH BAAKO, in his ‘younger days’! Bro, we are gonna miss you! LIFE !!