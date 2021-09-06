JHS 2 pupil drowns in River Merekwe at Obuasi

A Junior High School (JHS) 2 pupil of the Anglican Basic School has drowned in the Merekwe River at Obuasi.

The 16-year-old Sekinatu Mohammed is said to have slipped and fallen into the river while trying to cross the footbridge.

Sources told Adom News that she was returning to her workplace after she was sent by her employer to fill gas cylinder.

It took four hours for fire personnel as well as the National Disaster Management Organisation to retrieve the body.

Residents alleged that though the personnel got to the scene on time, they claimed to not know how to swim.

On his part, the Assembly Member for the Akaporiso electoral area, Jeff Kwadwo Agyei, explained that the river has crossed its boundaries following the incessant rains in the last few days.

He also disclosed that interaction with the deceased’s employer proved that she was given transportation, but opted to travel on foot.