Millicent Yankey set to hold “Grace Experience” worship concert on September 26

United States-based Ghanaian award-winning gospel musician, Millicent Yankey, is set to hold her maiden worship concert in Ghana dubbed ‘Grace Experience’.

The event is scheduled to come off on September 26, 2021, at the Perez Chapel International, Zoeland (Flamingo Junction) at Mataheko, Accra.

Part of a press statement, signed by her management, read:

We are excited to announce the headline, date and venue for the maiden worship Concert by Millicent Yankey in Ghana. She is a gospel minstrel based in the USA, Atlanta to be exact. The Headline for this worship concert is ‘GRACE EXPERIENCE’ and it will remain so for every other year.

Ministering on the night are the legendary Elder Dr Kwasi Mireku, Rev. Abbeam Ampomah Danso, KODA, Hannah Marfo, Efe Grace, Emmanuel Smith (UK), Lady Chartty and Jeffrey Kwasi Boakye, among other notable personalities.

Meanwhile, management of the Grass to Grace hitmaker has urged media spaces and the public to take note of the time of the event – 4:00 pm.

For more information and enquiries, management urged all to follow Millicent Yankey on all social media platforms.